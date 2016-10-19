Aguero benched for Barcelona clash

Pep Guardiola has decided to leave Sergio Aguero out of Manchester City's starting line-up for their Champions League encounter at Barcelona.

Aguero has three goals to his name in the competition proper this season, but the Argentina international has to make do with a place on the substitutes bench for the mouth-watering Group C clash at Camp Nou.

The striker, who missed a penalty after coming on as a second-half substitute against Everton on Saturday, was widely expected to start, but Pep Guardiola - facing the club with whom he enjoyed so much success as both player and coach - has elected to utilise Kevin De Bruyne in a central role up top.

The Belgian is flanked by Raheem Sterling and Nolito, who starts after netting the equaliser against Ronald Koeman's side, while at the back Aleksandar Kolarov and Pablo Zabaleta have also come back into the starting XI.

City have not beaten Barca in any of their previous competitive meetings with the LaLiga giants.

Manchester City starting XI: Bravo; Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, De Bruyne, Nolito.

Manchester City substitutes: Caballero, Fernando, Aguero, Maffeo, Clichy, Sane, Navas.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Umtiti, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

Barcelona substitutes: Masip, Arda, Rafinha, Alcacer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Mathieu.