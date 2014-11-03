Aguero confident that Chelsea can be caught

The Argentina striker scored the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 derby triumph over Manchester United, which ensured City stayed six points behind Chelsea in the table.

That win came after two consecutive defeats for Manuel Pellegrini's men, having gone down 2-1 against West Ham in the top flight before a 2-0 League Cup loss versus Newcastle United.

Chelsea are the only side in the league with an unbeaten record, but Aguero believes they will slip up at some point, with City ready to take advantage.

"Chelsea are doing very well and they keep winning, but I'm sure they will drop some points," he told the club's official website.

"They play at Liverpool next weekend and we will see if they drop points, but the important thing is that we have to win games."

City's two league defeats to Stoke City and West Ham have left the champions trailing Jose Mourinho's men, but Aguero's form has continued to help them stay in contention.

His 63rd-minute strike against United was his 10th goal of the Premier League season, taking the 26-year-old above Chelsea's Diego Costa.