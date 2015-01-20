Aguero expects Bony to settle at Man City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has backed new signing Wilfried Bony to fit right in at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international - currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations - signed from Swansea City for a reported £28 million earlier this month.

Some have questioned how Bony will fit into a City frontline that boasts the likes of Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic, but the Argentina star believes his new colleague will have no problems settling into the squad.

"Obviously we are happy," he said. "Every time the club signs players like Bony, as it has been signing in recent years, the team and the club have always improved.

"We expect that he can adapt well to the team - that is the most important thing. I think he won't have many issues adapting here because he has been playing in English football.

"But the team is always grateful for the arrival of new players. The most important thing is that he gels with the team."

Aguero made his return to the City starting XI for the 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday after a month out with a knee injury, and hopes to get back to full fitness soon.

"Obviously the matches are going to be very helpful to recover from the injury," he added. "If I am chosen to play it's great for me because I need minutes to get into rhythm.

"Matches are always important, in my case they will help me physically and we hope the knee can work well. That is obviously recovering slowly, and it needs more games, but slowly.

"The decision is for the manager to take."

City face Hamburg in a friendly on Wednesday, before hosting Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round at the weekend.