Aguero extends Man City contract until 2017

The 24-year-old Argentina international scored 12 goals in 30 league appearances last season, and netted the winning goal against Queens Park Rangers that secured them the 2011/12 title.

"I'm very happy at City and I feel very appreciated," he told the club's website recently.

"It's been barely two years since I've arrived and sometimes I feel like I've been here for all my life."

British media speculation had linked Aguero with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid, but he has become the latest City player after Gael Clichy, Yaya Toure and David Silva to extend his contract.