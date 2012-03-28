Aguero to fight for league title until very end

United are currently three points ahead of their city rivals following Monday night's 1-0 win over Fulham with eight games to play.

Many expect the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in April to decide the destination of the title.

And Aguero insists he will fight to secure the Premier League crown until the very last kick of the campaign.

"Why wait until next season if we can win it now?" Aguero told the club's official website.

"I can promise you that we'll be fighting until the very end. We all want to make it and though it won't be easy, we believe we can win the Premier League this season.

"Winning titles is about never giving up and we will never give up. I want to win it this season and then many more with City after that."

The Argentina international joined City in the summer from Atletico Madrid for a reported £35 million and, having already scored 24 goals for his new club this season, he feels he has adapted to life in England very well.

"I was able to adapt quickly to the team and to the Premier League," the 23-year-old said.

"That was all due to my team-mates, the club and especially the fans.

"We have had a great season but there is so much more to come from this team. I've been told we've broken historic records and that's already an achievement.

"I've also learnt it's important to respect our progress and ongoing process."