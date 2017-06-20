Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours

Sergio Aguero insists he will see out his contract at Manchester City amid speculation coach Pep Guardiola wants to add more attacking firepower.

Aguero enjoyed his most prolific season to date at the Etihad Stadium last term, scoring 33 times across all competitions, but found himself to be the focus of constructive criticism from Guardiola earlier in the campaign.

The Catalan boss maintained he would help the 29-year-old to improve his overall contribution to City's play and eventually expressed glowing satisfaction in this regard.

However, that came after a mid-season interlude when the Argentina international lost his starting berth to Gabriel Jesus.

And persistent reports linking City with a move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez do little to suggest Aguero is secure in his status as the club's first-choice striker.

However, he told Chinese news agency Xinhua that he remains committed to the Premier League club at least until his present deal expires in 2020.

"I feel very happy here, so I will… stay here until the end of my contract," he said.

"I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here."

Aguero's handsome return in Guardiola's maiden season in charge came despite him missing seven matches through suspension and he showed he could operate effectively in tandem with Jesus over the closing weeks as City secured third place and an automatic passage to the Champions League.

"I think my season was not bad. My form was pretty good," Aguero added.

"That is true, I missed a lot of games and that stopped me from helping the team score more goals. But overall it was a very positive season."

Ahead of next season, Aguero is the second highest goalscorer in City history on 169, eight shy of all-time record holder Eric Brook.