Aguero happy at City

Sergio Aguero reiterated his desire to remain at Manchester City, insisting he has no plans to leave the club as he bids to win the UEFA Champions League in England.



Former Atletico Madrid striker Aguero has been linked with a return to the Spanish capital, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to add the Premier League's 2014-15 top goalscorer to their already lethal attacking force.



But Aguero - on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America in Chile - dreams of winning the Champions League with City, having signed a new five-year deal in August last year.

"The only reason a player should leave a club is to achieve things, and I can achieve all I want to at City," Aguero told the Mirror.



"I can't stop rumours. I can't stop people writing things. But what I can do is repeat what I have already said, and that is that I'm very happy at Manchester City.



"I have had success over the last four seasons there and I'm hungry for a lot more.



"Of course the Premier League is a big priority and we want to win it back, but it is a big dream to win the Champions League at City as well."