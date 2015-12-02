Aguero hints at Manchester City exit

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he intends to leave Manchester City for Independiente once his contract with the Premier League side expires in 2019.

The 27-year-old started his professional career with Independiente before leaving his boyhood club for Atletico Madrid in 2006.

He has not forgotten about Independiente, though, and aims to end his career at the club where it all started for him.

"I have always said that I want to return to Independiente and I will do just that," the Argentina international told So Foot.

"I will return to Independiente when my contract with City expires.

"I do not want to make my comeback when I am too old. If everything goes well, I will return to the club of my heart at the age of 31."

Aguero became the youngest player to debut in Argentina's Primera Division during his time at Independiente at 15 years and 35 days.

He made over 50 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2006.