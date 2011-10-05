Aguero: I can fulfil my ambitions with Man City

Speaking in the November 2011 issue of FourFourTwo – out now – the Argentine international, linked with Real Madrid and Juventus over the summer, confirmed that there was other interest in his services, but that it was the potential at the Etihad Stadium outfit that excited him the most.

“Yes, there were offers,” the 23-year-old told FourFourTwo. “Why did I choose City? This is a team that is growing a lot, with a lot of good players. We are building a good side, it’s a type of team that suits me, and here I feel I can win trophies.

“I think we are going to do important things. They were the most important factors: it is a team that is on the way up and I can fulfil my ambitions here.”

The £38 million signing from Atletico Madrid also credited his international team-mate Pablo Zabaleta, who continually pestered him to put pen to paper with Roberto Mancini’s side.

“During the Copa America he [Zabaleta] kept asking me if I was coming or not, every day. And when I could tell him that I was, he was really happy,” he says.

“He comes round to my house every couple of days with his girlfriend, or we go to their house. He is really happy in Manchester.”

Aguero, who netted 74 league goals for Atletico after arriving from Independiente in 2006, has already scored eight goals in the first seven league matches for City, who currently lie second in the Premier League table, behind neighbours and defending champions Manchester United on goal difference alone.

By Tom Hocking