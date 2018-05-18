Aguero: I'll stay at Man City and Messi will remain with Barca

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero dismissed the possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi, insisting he will remain at the Premier League champions while the Barcelona superstar will stay at the LaLiga holders.

Argentina international Aguero – preparing for next month's World Cup in Russia – claimed his third Premier League title as record-breaking City romped to English glory, but the 29-year-old forward continues to be linked with a move away.

City manager Pep Guardiola has repeatedly fielded questions over Aguero's future this season and former club Atletico Madrid have emerged as a possible destination amid Barcelona's pursuit of Antoine Griezmann.

But asked about the possibility of playing club football alongside 30-year-old Argentina team-mate and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, Aguero – whose contract expires in 2020 – told TyC Sports: "Sincerely, before there was that possibility.

"It is now a question of age for both him and for me. He is going to stay at Barcelona, where he's playing well, and I'll do so at City."

Aguero scored 30 goals in all competitions for City in 2017-18 – 21 of those coming via the Premier League.

The 84-time international has not played since City's Champions League exit to Liverpool in April but he has been included in Argentina's preliminary squad for the World Cup, where Jorge Sampaoli's men will face Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Group D.