Aguero interviews Aguero: Messi dreams of being me!

Aguero, who helped Manchester City secure a second Premier League title in three seasons earlier this month, will join up with the Barcelona star this summer as they attempt to fire the Albiceleste to World Cup glory in Brazil.

In an interview with himself to mark the launch of PUMA’s Tricks boot, the 25-year-old responded to the idea that he aspires to be as good as Messi, joking:

“I don't dream about being like Messi... because he dreams of being like me!"

Alejandro Sabella’s side face Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran in the group phase, and Aguero and Messi are among the favourites to be the tournament's top scorer by filling their boots in the early stages.

The former Atletico Madrid marksman insists “there will be no easy games” in Argentina’s quest to go all the way, and he will not be downhearted if the goals do not flow for him straight away.

"If I fail to score in the group stage, I can keep believing I will score in the knockout stage, because that's already happened to me," he said.

"It happened in Beijing at the Olympics. I was in the starting XI throughout the group stage and I didn't score. Then in the quarter-finals I didn't score, but the manager believed in me and in the semi-finals I scored twice against Brazil.

"So I know I will believe in myself because I have already experienced that exact situation. You have to stay calm and believe the goals will come. You might score loads of goals in the group stage and then none in the latter stages."

