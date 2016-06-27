Aguero: Messi not the only player considering retirement

If Lionel Messi's intention to retire from internationals was not enough, Sergio Aguero claims a number of Argentina players are considering their futures.

Messi, 29, dropped a bombshell following Argentina's 4-2 penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final on Sunday, revealing he is walking away from the national team.

Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer was in tears after blazing his spot-kick over the bar as the South American giants lost a third consecutive final, having gone down to Chile on penalties last year, while they were beaten by Germany in the 2014 World Cup decider.

And Aguero - reportedly among some of the Argentina players weighing up their international careers - added more fuel to the fire, when he told reporters: "There are various players who are evaluating not to continue with the national team.

"It is the worst dressing room I've ever been involved in. Worse than the World Cup final in Brazil and the other Copa America."

It has been 23 long years since Argentina last won a major tournament – the 1993 Copa America.

In that time, Argentina have finished runners-up on five occasions, with Messi involved in four of those narrow misses – the 2007, 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas and the World Cup two years ago.