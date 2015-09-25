Aguero 'not in a bad moment' - Pellegrini

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini insists he has no concerns over Sergio Aguero despite the forward's slow start to the season.

The Argentina international, last year's golden boot winner in the Premier League, has just one league goal in six outings this campaign.

Aguero, who suffered a knee injury against Crystal Palace earlier in September, did score against Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Pellegrini believes the 27-year-old is well-placed to kick-start his season when City visit Tottenham on Saturday.

"I don't think he needs help in this moment because he is not in a bad moment," Pellegrini said.

"I am absolutely sure that if he didn't score in the last two games it's because he was not 100 per cent fit.

"But against Sunderland he participates with a lot of the play for the team so I don't have any doubt.

"Normally, Sergio scores goals. Sometimes, when he's come back from a long injury, he needs one or two games to recover his normal performance.

"But he's a very important player and we have a lot of trust in him. It's a matter of confidence."