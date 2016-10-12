Aguero ready to be dropped by Argentina

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero would understand if he was overlooked for selection in the next squad for the national team.

Aguero had a second-half penalty saved as Edgardo Bauza's men suffered a 1-0 loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The Manchester City star is without a goal in five qualifiers this campaign, and netted just once at the Copa America Centenario.

Asked if he would be surprised not to be called up for November's qualifiers, Aguero said: "No, because I'm not doing things right.

"If I'm not in the next squad, I'll take it in the best way."

Argentina's draw in Peru and loss to Paraguay sees them sitting fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.