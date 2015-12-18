Aguero to return against Arsenal - Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini believes Sergio Aguero will be fit to return to the Manchester City squad for their clash with Arsenal.

City are third position in the Premier League, one point behind Arsene Wenger's side and three adrift of league leaders Leicester City.

Aguero has missed his team's last four matches with a heel injury sustained in the 3-1 win over Southampton on November 28, but City manager Pellegrini revealed he will be able to count on him on Monday.

"Kun [Aguero] is working with the squad without problems," Pellegrini said.

"We'll assess him to see if he's 100 per cent fit to start on Monday, but I think he'll be in the squad list."

However, the Chilean still has a number of absentees, though it won't force him to make any moves in the transfer market next month.

"Pablo Zabaleta continues without working. I hope next week he'll start again," he added.

"Vincent Kompany, Fernando and [Samir] Nasri are also out. Vincent is improving. I hope next week he'll start working with the squad.

"For the moment, we're not considering January. Only Nasri is out for a long period – we'll hopefully get some players back in the next week and not need to strengthen too much."