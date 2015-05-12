Aguero reveals diet changes

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed a drastic change in his diet has been a key reason behind his form this season.

Aguero netted a hat-trick in City's 6-0 thrashing of QPR in the Premier League on Sunday, taking his league tally to 25 goals in 2014-15.

The 26-year-old Argentina international suffered from muscle injuries last season, and said that led to his diet change.

"I went to a doctor in Italy and he checked everything we did. And I had to change quite a bit - no more pasta, no more sugar and no meat, which I used to eat quite a bit because Argentinian meat is very good," Aguero said.

"Hopefully this season has proved that it has worked and I can stay the same until the end of my career.

"Touch wood, I haven't had any muscle injuries this season, only the knee problem."

While the knee injury slowed Aguero's season, he has found form late in the campaign - scoring in five straight games for eight goals in that period.

But, with the golden boot all but sealed, Aguero said all he wanted was for City to be successful.

"I started the season very well, but then got injured, and after I came back with the more minutes I played, I got better and better," Aguero said.

"I try to do that every season. I'm here to score goals and play as many games as possible.

"Every season is different - I hope I can keep scoring like this, but defenders now know me a bit better and defend against me in different ways.

"My job is to score goals, but what I really want next season is for City to win titles."

Manuel Pellegrini's men are 11 points behind Chelsea with two games remaining.