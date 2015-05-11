Aguero targets revenge over Chelsea next season

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero sent a message to Chelsea for next season following his hat-trick in Sunday's 6-0 win over QPR, stating 'there is always revenge in football'.

Aguero produced a clinical demonstration of his finishing prowess with a fine treble at the Etihad Stadium, with Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva also on target as City confirmed QPR's relegation from the Premier League.

The result secured City's place in the UEFA Champions League next season, which was their only remaining goal after Chelsea cantered away to win the league title.

But Aguero told City's official website: "We lost a lot of points this season and now we are in a good form, having won four games in a row so we must continue like this for the two remaining games.

"We want to finish the best we can and start next season fighting for every title. This season wasn't as we expected but we will face new challenges next season and there is always revenge in football.

"The club will decide what players they bring in but our mind has to be the same and go for every title since the beginning."

Aguero now has 25 league goals and is in sight of winning the golden boot ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane, who has 20.

"I'm happy with my hat-trick and now we have two games left so hopefully I can win the award but the most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League," Aguero added.

"To be second or third is the same in terms of Champions League qualification but we would like to finish second because we always want to finish as high as we can in the table."