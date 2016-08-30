Aguero's brother joins Cadiz on loan

Sergio Aguero's younger brother has signed a loan deal from Independiente, the teenager linking up with LaLiga 123 side Cadiz.

Gaston Castillo has joined newly-promoted Cadiz on a season-long loan and the Spanish second tier outfit also have an option to purchase the 19-year-old.

Castillo made his debut for Independiente in April but has yet to score in two substitute appearances.

The youngster is expected in Spain on Wednesday, when he will undergo his medical before completing the deal.