Aguinaga takes over at Barcelona

"We'll pull Barcelona through because they have a great squad. We know the Barcelona fans are demanding but we'll play great," Aguinaga was quoted as saying by the Guayaquil-based club's official website.

"I know there are elections (at Barcelona) soon... I don't want to put stones in the way of the (club's) new board, I hope to convince them with my work," said Aguinaga, who won more than 100 caps and helped Ecuador reach their first World Cup finals in 2002 at the age of 33.

The 42-year-old has lived mostly in Mexico for the last 22 years where he spent the better part of his playing career. He has had coaching experience as an assistant with top Mexican club America and has most recently held a management post at Necaxa, the club where he played for 13 years.

Insua was sacked on Friday for criticising the directors of Guayaquil-based Barcelona, Ecuador's most popular team. Barcelona won their last league title in 1997 in the first of Insua's three spells as their coach.