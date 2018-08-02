Aguirre replaces Cuper as Egypt coach despite Henry talks

Former Mexico and Atletico Madrid boss Javier Aguirre has been appointed Egypt head coach, ahead of Thierry Henry.

Arsenal and France great Henry was in the running to replace Hector Cuper according to ex-Zamalek goalkeeper Nader El-Sayed, who claimed talks had taken place with Egyptian Football Association (EFA) board member Hazem Emam in London.

However, the EFA have opted for Aguirre to lead the country during their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign after Cuper vacated his position in June following Russia 2018.

Aguirre will be presented by the EFA in a news conference on Thursday.

The 59-year-old is no stranger to World Cups, having guided his native Mexico to two tournaments in 2002 and 2010, while he also spent time in charge of Asian powerhouse Japan.

Aguirre's most recent job was with United Arab Emirates outfit Al-Wahda, where he won the UAE President's Cup and UAE League Cup before stepping down in May last year.