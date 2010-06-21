Aguirre: You want harmony? Come to Mexico

Aguirre revealed on Monday, a day after the French team refused to train after a dispute, how he had fallen out with former Portuguese international Maniche during the 2007-8 season at La Liga club Atletico Madrid due to a "major difference."

Now, however, he is enjoying a good vibe in his Mexican camp ahead of their top-of-the-table Group A clash with Uruguay on Tuesday.

"Things are going well and we have a great atmosphere," the former Mexico international told a news conference on Monday as the sun poured into a bright white tent just outside the Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg.

"The players are all very calm and confident," he added.

The Mexicans take on an in-form Uruguay side as they seek a win which would likely mean they would avoid a last 16 clash with an impressive Argentina.

A draw would take both sides through at the expense of former winners France, and Aguirre dismissed suggestions of a pre-match agreement to guarantee both Latin American countries reach the knockout stages.

"I had never heard those rumours about an implicit pact. Let's hope football will win, that it will be a robust game," he said.

He also praised the Uruguay danger man Diego Forlan who he had managed at Atletico.

"He's an extraordinary player and a man. Goals are in his DNA," Aguirre said.

