Aidan Fitzpatrick secures Queen of the South victory over Ayr

Bottom-placed Queen of the South stunned Ayr with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Somerset Park.

Aidan Fitzpatrick was the visitors’ match-winner after picking the ball up from 25 yards out and firing home a low shot.

Ayr went close to a last-minute equaliser when Tomi Adeloye headed against the crossbar.

But Queen of the South held on for a first victory since beating Ayr 3-0 at home on December 18.