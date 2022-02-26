Aidan Fitzpatrick secures Queen of the South victory over Ayr
By PA Staff published
Bottom-placed Queen of the South stunned Ayr with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Somerset Park.
Aidan Fitzpatrick was the visitors’ match-winner after picking the ball up from 25 yards out and firing home a low shot.
Ayr went close to a last-minute equaliser when Tomi Adeloye headed against the crossbar.
But Queen of the South held on for a first victory since beating Ayr 3-0 at home on December 18.
