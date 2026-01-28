How to watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty: Live streams, TV coverage, preview as Champions League top dogs look to sign off with a win

Watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty today as the Gunners conclude the 2025-26 league phase in the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

The hard work is done for Arsenal and they have first place in the league phase of this season's Champions League essentially locked down.

The Gunners can only drop as far as second and even that requires a five-goal swing in goal difference between them and Bayern Munich, who visit PSV on Wednesday. It's not happening.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty online, on TV, and from anywhere.

This fixture has little enough riding on it that it will be hidden away on TNT Sports 7 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty in the US

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty in Australia

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty live through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty: Champions League preview

This is the very deadest of rubbers. Arsenal are through and will finish first out of the Champions League's 36. Opponents Kairat, the champions of Kazakhstan, are out and will finish last.

The visitors' only point to date came at home courtesy of a goalless draw against Cypriot outfit Pafos. They've scored against Sporting CP, Club Brugge and Inter Milan, though, as well as twice against Copenhagen.

In truth, it's all academic. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta can relax – in theory, at least – and will be expected to use some of his squad depth as the Premier League title race starts to warm up.

Tickets

Some of Arteta's changes will be enforced. Midfielders Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are both suspended as a result of yellow card accumulation, while defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba have knocks and will be left out.

Arteta and Arsenal have earned this freedom. The Champions League has been plain sailing all the way, stopping off at seven consecutive wins and just two goals conceded.

There are three unbeaten teams in the Europa League after seven games but the Gunners are the only one in the top competition. With Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Bayern all seen off, that's an impressive campaign.

Time will tell whether this or Kairat's visit from Real Madrid will be the biggest mismatch in this season's Champions League. Los Blancos were 5-0 winners in Almaty.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 5-0 Kairat Almaty

Even with some second-stringers in the line-up, Arsenal should be running up a score to match Real Madrid's in Kazakhstan.