How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV details, preview as Liam Rosenior's side bids for top-eight Champions League spot

Watch Napoli vs Chelsea today as the Blues look to secure a top-eight finish against Antonio Conte's talented side, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Napoli and Chelsea both have their own fates to secure, as the two sides prepare to meet in a huge Champions League clash this evening.

Conte's men are on the verge of elimination and must win in order to secure their passage to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Blues, on the other hand, are bidding for a top-eight finish but are currently level on points with seven other teams, who are all hoping to sneak in.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Napoli vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Napoli vs Chelsea for free?

You can watch Napoli vs Chelsea for free in Ireland, where Virgin Media has the rights to select matches.

TV viewers: Head to Virgin Media Two Live stream: Head to Virgin Media Play

Coverage is geo-restricted. Away from home at the moment? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Napoli vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Napoli vs Chelsea is on and find your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea in the UK

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and can be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Napoli vs Chelsea in the US

Napoli vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea in Australia

Champions League lovers in Australia can watch Napoli vs Chelsea live via Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Napoli vs Chelsea: Champions League preview

Former Chelsea boss Conte must conjure up a plan to beat his former employers in Naples on Wednesday evening.

The Italian outfit have had a group-stage campaign to forget so far, winning just two of their previous seven games.

It hasn't been an ideal week of preparation either, with Napoli beaten 3-0 by Juventus, as their grip on the Serie A title begins to fade.

That defeat in Turin followed last week’s poor draw with 10-man Copenhagen in the penultimate matchday of the league phase, with work to do as the Blues arrive in town.

Napoli must win in order to give them the best possible chance of progressing to the knockout stages, with it unknown if a draw would be enough, given every team is also in action.

Chelsea are hoping to avoid a two-legged play-off tie with victory against Napoli.

Having beaten Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park at the weekend, the Blues will be hoping for more of the same.

Chelsea, must, however, overcome a poor record in previous visits to Italy in European competition, having won just two of 13 such matches, losing eight of those.

Cole Palmer's involvement remains a mystery, with the England international having missed out against the Eagles, but the good news he did travel with the team to south of the country.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Napoli 1-2 Chelsea

Conte has a whole host of key absences, with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku both out. We think it'll be Chelsea who win this one.