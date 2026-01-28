Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streams, TV info as Spurs defend automatic spot in Champions League

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur today as Spurs seek automatic passage to the last 16 of the Champions League, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur key information • Date: Wednesday, 28 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt • TV & Streaming: Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: Tapmad (select locations) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

There might be a precedent for European glory salvaging a season for Tottenham Hotspur but it didn't do Ange Postecoglou much good. Thomas Frank is unlikely to get even that far unless something kickstarts a surprise turnaround in form.

The north London club will hope the final match of the league phase in this season's Champions League can be the start of that process. The competition has provided blessed distraction thus far.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur for free?

You can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Spurs for free in certain countries, with Tapmad opening up a live stream free of charge. Tapmad operates in several territories across Asia, and coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available to stream live in the UK for subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available to stream live in the UK for subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur in Australia

Champions League fans in Australia can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live through Stan Sport.

Champions League fans in Australia can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur live through Stan Sport.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League preview

For all their mounting domestic struggles, Frank and Spurs are well placed in the league phase table. Last season's Europa League winners are in fifth place at the start of play with a single-point advantage on no fewer than eight teams beneath them.

Spurs would guarantee their progress without a play-off by winning at Eintracht Frankfurt. Four wins and two draws from their seven league phase matches would suggest it's a possibility.

The twist? All four of those wins have been at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they're winless in the Premier League and FA Cup since early December.

Spurs are certainly blunted by injuries but will be eager to find some small advantage in the fact that they're one of four teams facing opponents on Wednesday who've already been eliminated.

Eintracht Frankfurt are above only Kairat, Villarreal and Slavia Prague, sitting on a meagre return of four points thanks to a home win against Galatasaray in their first game and a draw at Napoli.

Liverpool and Atalanta have both won comfortably at Deutsche Bank Park but it's obvious at this point in their season that Spurs will need to up their game to come away from Frankfurt with all three points.

Only two teams in the Bundesliga are on longer winless runs, however, so if ever there's a time for Spurs to click back into gear, now could be that time.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

We're not expecting a Champions League all-timer.