AIK fined over Champions League crowd trouble

UEFA's disciplinary committee handed out a 15,000 euros fine following the disturbances at the Rasunda stadium during last Wednesday's third qualifying round, first leg tie, won 1-0 by the visitors.

"Proceedings were opened by UEFA against AIK for crowd disturbances, throwing of missiles and the improper conduct of supporters towards Rosenborg fans and Swedish police," UEFA said.

