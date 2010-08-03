AIK fined over Champions League crowd trouble
By app
ZURICH - Swedish club AIK have been fined for crowd trouble at their Champions League qualifying tie at home to Norway's Rosenborg Trondheim last week, European football's governing body UEFA said Tuesday.
UEFA's disciplinary committee handed out a 15,000 euros fine following the disturbances at the Rasunda stadium during last Wednesday's third qualifying round, first leg tie, won 1-0 by the visitors.
"Proceedings were opened by UEFA against AIK for crowd disturbances, throwing of missiles and the improper conduct of supporters towards Rosenborg fans and Swedish police," UEFA said.
