Ailing Buffon sidelined for Pescara clash

Manager Antonio Conte named Marco Storari as Buffon's replacement for the match between the teams that top and tail Serie A.

"Tomorrow Storari will play because after the Inter match [in Serie A last weekend] Buffon suffered a debilitating attack of the flu," Conte said during Friday's pre-match news conference.

"After the [Champions League] match against Bayern [Munich on Tuesday] the flu came back, he wasn't training well and I would prefer that he took care of himself and got better.

"Tomorrow there will be space for Storari, if I didn't have the guarantee of a good 12th man [substitute goalkeeper] I would have asked Gigi to play."

Champions Juventus are on 68 points, nine clear of second-placed Napoli.