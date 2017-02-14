'The aim is to win every game' - Henderson wants strong Liverpool finish

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson wants to see his team win their final 13 Premier League games, admitting the players let manager Jurgen Klopp down.

Klopp's side finally claimed their first league win of the year with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

Henderson wants to see Liverpool, who are fifth in the table, finish the season in perfect fashion, by winning their remaining league games.

"From day one we've said the aim is to win every game," the England midfielder said.

"Sometimes it is not possible but that's our aim and our aim is to do that from now until the end of the season.

"We have fantastic quality in the team, great mentality and great character, but it is no good me saying that, it is up to us to show that from now until the end of the season."

Liverpool's season turned in January, making EFL Cup and FA Cup exits while dropping out of Premier League title contention after winning one of nine games.

Henderson, 26, said he and his team-mates needed to take blame for the performances.

"As players we take the responsibility as we feel as though we have let ourselves down, the manager down and the fans down," he said.

"Putting in that performance [against Spurs] doesn't make up for it but it is a start and a step in the right direction. Now we have to build on that and keep going.

"You have to stick together. It was a tough time because we knew we hadn't won for so long and performance levels were not up to standard.

"But you have to stay together and keep believing, and I felt we did that."

Liverpool are next in action with a trip to struggling Leicester City on February 27.