Ajax beat Breda to take top spot

Jan Vertonghen's close range header put Ajax ahead after 15 minutes and Luis Suarez set up Mounir El Hamdaoui to double the lead with a superb chip before the interval.

Uruguay striker Suarez settled the match himself 11 minutes from time when he curled a freekick around the wall.

Ajax are top with 20 points from nine games, one point ahead of Twente Enschede who beat Feyenoord 1-0. PSV Eindhoven, who visit Willem II Tilburg on Sunday, slip to third on 18 points.

Twente, who last won in Rotterdam back in 2002, were hardly convincing against Feyenoord, who are down in 15th place with eight points, but substitute Denny Landzaat popped up with the winner when he struck a long-range drive with 13 minutes left.

ADO Den Haag and AZ Alkmaar scored late to win 2-1 and 1-0 against Excelsior Rotterdam and VVV Venlo respectively to move above NAC Breda into sixth and seventh spots with 15 points.