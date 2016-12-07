Ajax expect in-demand Bazoer to exit

Riechedly Bazoer is likely to leave Eredivisie giants Ajax in the January transfer window, says head coach Peter Bosz.

The 20-year-old Netherlands international is one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona all having been linked with a move for his services.

Bazoer is not part of Ajax's squad to face Standard Liege in the Europa League on Thursday and Bosz concedes that he does not expect the midfielder to be part of his squad at the Amsterdam Arena for much longer.

"After talks with Riechedly I assume there is a big chance that he is not with this team anymore after the winter break," Bosz told Ajax's official website.

"Against Standard I want to play young players so they can get used to this international level."

Bazoer has made 51 Eredisivie appearances for Ajax since breaking into the first team during the 2014-15 campaign.