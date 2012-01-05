Ajax request women and children for replay
By app
Ajax Amsterdam have asked the Dutch football association (KNVB) to allow women and children to attend the "behind closed doors" replay of their cup match against AZ Alkmaar on January 19.
The original match at match on December 21 was abandoned after 37 minutes after an Ajax fan invaded the pitch to attack Alkmaar keeper Esteban, who was sent off for his retaliation. The red card was later rescinded.
"We are willing to consider their request but we asked Ajax to create a plan how they will execute this and under what conditions," the KNVB said in a statement on Thursday.
In September 2011 Turkish side Fenerbahce were allowed to let in women and children under 12 to a match previously ordered to be played in an empty stadium.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.