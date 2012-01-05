Ajax request women and children for replay

The original match at match on December 21 was abandoned after 37 minutes after an Ajax fan invaded the pitch to attack Alkmaar keeper Esteban, who was sent off for his retaliation. The red card was later rescinded.

"We are willing to consider their request but we asked Ajax to create a plan how they will execute this and under what conditions," the KNVB said in a statement on Thursday.

In September 2011 Turkish side Fenerbahce were allowed to let in women and children under 12 to a match previously ordered to be played in an empty stadium.