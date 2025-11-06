Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest-spending managers ever?
We're looking the gaffers who've flashed the most cash - can you recall the bosses on this list?
Time for a football quiz, we reckon…
Football management used to be really difficult: you used to have to actually take the footballers in your squad and get some kind of performance from them. Not anymore. Ever since rich billionaires started buying football clubs, it's been easier than ever.
We jest of course – there's more to coaching than spending money. But looking at some of the figures thrown about by these bosses in this quiz, it looks like some people really do believe that a few signings will solve all your problems… so can you name the top-spending half-century? 50 managers on the list, 12 minutes on the clock!
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
