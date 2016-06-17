Ajax swoop for Colombian youngster Cassierra

Ajax have completed the signing of Colombian teenager Mateo Cassierra from Deportivo Cali on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old striker will officially join the Eredivisie giants on a July 1.

The terms of the transfer have not been disclosed.

Ajax boast a rich history of superstar forwards and Cassierra is keen to add his name to that list.

"I am very happy to be here," he told the club's official website.

"I know a lot of big names from the past: Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Luis Suarez. Ajax has a wonderful history.

"It is fantastic that I should start wearing the Ajax shirt. This is a dream come true."

Cassierra's arrival in Amsterdam could increase the likelihood of a move for Arkadiusz Milik, the Poland international forward who has been linked with Serie A duo Inter and Lazio in recent weeks.