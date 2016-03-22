Ake wants Chelsea return

Nathan Ake is eager to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Watford comes to a close at the end of the season.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has been a key figure for Quique Sanchez Flores' men this campaign and recent reports suggested Watford are keen to make his stay at the club permanent.

However, the versatile defender has set his sights on a return to Stamford Bridge, although he has admitted he needs regular playing time in order to keep improving.

"Of course, I would like to return to Chelsea," the 21-year-old told the official KNVB website.

"But it is important for a player of my age to get regular playing time. Things have been going pretty well this season. I am getting plenty of gametime and I really feel like I am improving as a player.

"Let's see how the season ends with Watford and then we can start thinking about the future."

Ake - who left the Feyenoord academy for Chelsea in 2011 - has made 20 Premier League appearances for Watford this season, scoring once in the process.

He has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020.