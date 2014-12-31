Al Ahli provide eight players to UAE squad

The Emirati side are the best represented in a squad that consists entirely of players plying their trade in the country's domestic league.

Omar Abdulrahman of Al Ain is one of the star names involved for the UAE, but it is Al Jazira's Ali Mabkhout - only outscored by prolific club-mate Mirko Vucinic in the Arabian Gulf League - who will be expected to provide the firepower.

Al Ain contribute seven players, while Bani Yas and Al Jazira chip in with two, and Al Shabab, Al Sharjah, Al Wahda and Al Wasl all see one apiece called up.

UAE have been drawn alongside Iran, Qatar and Bahrain in Group C for the tournament in Australia.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Yousef Al Hosani (Al Sharjah), Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Majed Naser (Al Ahli).

Defenders: Walid Abbas (Al Ahli), Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain), Mohamed Ahmad (Al Ain), Habib Al Fardan (Al Ahli), Hamdan Al Kamali (Al Wahda), Khamis Esmaeel (Al Jazira), Mohamed Fawzi (Al Ain), Abdulaziz Hussain (Al Ahli), Mohamed Salem (Al Ain), Abdelaziz Sanqour (Al Ahli),

Midfielders: Amer Abdulrahman (Bani Yas), Mohamed Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Omar Abdulrahman (Al Ain), Ismail Al Hammadi (Al Ahli), Majed Hassan (Al Ahli), Hassan Safar (Al Shabab), Haboosh Saleh (Bani Yas).

Forwards: Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Saeed Al Kathiri (Al Wasl), Ahmed Khalil (Al Ahli).