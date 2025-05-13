Quiz! Can you name every overseas player to have won the Premier League?

We'll give you one - but there are 207 more players to name

For years now, the Premier League has attracted some of the best footballers from across the globe.

Long gone are the days of all-homegrown XIs, as the size and status of England's top division as a world class competition have made it a leading destination for players from every corner of the globe.

So for FourFourTwo's latest fiendishly difficult quiz, we want you to name ever single overseas player to have won the Premier League.

Thousands of overseas players have tried their luck in the Premier League, with a total of 208 players going on to win the competition.

It's your job to name each and every one of them, but to help you out we've broken them down into countries and listed how many titles each player has won.

We've put 25 minutes on the clock for you to come up with all 208 players.

Don't forget to sign in to Kwizly to receive a hint if you're stuck – and remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo!

