Al-Ittihad appoint Slaven Bilic

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has taken charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The Croatian was sacked by the Hammers in November last year following a poor start to the 2017-18 season, which included Europa League qualifying elimination against Romania's Astra Giurgiu.

Bilic joins the two-time AFC Champions League winners on a three-year deal after they lost three of their first four matches of the Saudi Pro League season.

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz presided over their first two games of the campaign before being dismissed, in a move Al-Ittihad insisted was not a "knee-jerk reaction".

Welcome to Ittihad Bilic September 27, 2018

Following the announcement of Bilic's arrival, a statement read: "The Al-Ittihad board has signed a contract with international Croatian coach Slaven Bilic, thanks to the support of Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the board, general sports authority, who was present during the signing ceremony.

"Bilic will train Al-Ittihad for three seasons. The contract was signed in New York. The board wishes Bilic all success in his new mission to help Al-Ittihad regain its outstanding performance."

Bilic, 50, can also count Croatia, Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas among his former sides as a coach.