Al-Khelaifi pledges new deal for sought-after Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi will sign an extended contract at Paris Saint-Germain according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, following weeks of mounting speculation over the France international's future.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 meeting with Monaco, coach Unai Emery reiterated his desire to retain Matuidi, amid reports Juventus and Chelsea are keen to sign the 29-year-old before next week's transfer deadline.

And the former Sevilla boss will get his wish if Al-Khelaifi is as good as his word.

"I can confirm that he will not leave and that we will extend his contract," he told Le Parisien.

"I always wished him to stay and he also has always wanted to stay.

"He is an exemplary player who has always given everything for PSG. He has a huge heart on the field and outside.

"This is a great representative of the club."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said he was "optimistic" a deal could be done for Matuidi.

According to Le Parisien, the extension will amount to a further year on top of the midfielder's existing deal, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2019.