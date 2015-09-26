Al Merreikh 2 TP Mazembe 1: Late goal earns semi-final advantage

Bakri Babeker scored a crucial late goal to give Al Merreikh the advantage after the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final against TP Mazembe, winning 2-1.

Francis Coffie capitalised on a poor Robert Kidiaba clearance to put the hosts ahead after 41 minutes in Sudan.

That strike looked set to be enough to send Al Merreikh into the second leg with the advantage, but Thomas Ulimwengu restored parity with an important away goal 13 minutes from time.

Babeker, though, pounced three minutes later to send Al Merreikh back in front.

TP Mazembe will be looking to turn the tide when they welcome Al Merreikh to the Democratic Republic of Congo next weekend.