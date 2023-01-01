Al-Nassr fans replicate Cristiano Ronaldo celebration as they welcome star signing

He's the biggest signing in Al-Nassr's history – and the Saudi club's fans have welcomed new man Cristiano Ronaldo in truly apt fashion.

Ronaldo completed his move to the Gulf on 30 December, having had his Manchester United (opens in new tab) contract terminated in November during the World Cup – where he became the first player to score at five separate finals, before being dropped by Portugal.

And after confirmation that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner would soon be pulling on their team's shirt, Al-Nassr fans showed their delight by recreating the superstar's iconic celebration en masse.

- Guess how Alnassr fans Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo !!?" Siiiiii "#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/oFrf0nSrWGDecember 31, 2022 See more

Early on during Saturday's 1-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Khaleej, Al-Nassr's Mrsool Park reverberated to the sound of 'SIUUU!' – Ronaldo's battle cry-like chant which accompanies his famous pirouette goal celebration.

As excitement mounts for Ronaldo's imminent debut, Al-Nassr sit top of the league and will hope that the 37-year-old can inspire them to their 10th title (and first since 2019).

The former Real Madrid (opens in new tab) man is said to have signed a contract worth a whopping £172m a year.