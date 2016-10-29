Al Pacino becomes member of Racing Club
Argentine giants Racing Club have a new member in the form of famous American actor Al Pacino.
"Say hello to my little friend".
Legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino pocketed a Racing Club membership on Friday.
Famous for some of the most iconic movie scenes, including his starring role as Tony Montana in 1983 blockbuster film Scarface, 76-year-old American Al Pacino has been making his way through Argentina with his Argentine girlfriend Lucila Scola.
And the Oscar-winning actor was presented with his own Racing jersey and membership.
Al Pacino ya tiene su camiseta y su carnet de socio de October 28, 2016
Racing - 17-time Primera Division champions - used Twitter to show off their newest member.
Champions in 2014, Racing are five points off the pace in fourth position after seven rounds this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.