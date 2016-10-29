Al Pacino becomes member of Racing Club

"Say hello to my little friend".

Legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino pocketed a Racing Club membership on Friday.

Famous for some of the most iconic movie scenes, including his starring role as Tony Montana in 1983 blockbuster film Scarface, 76-year-old American Al Pacino has been making his way through Argentina with his Argentine girlfriend Lucila Scola.

And the Oscar-winning actor was presented with his own Racing jersey and membership.

Racing - 17-time Primera Division champions - used Twitter to show off their newest member.

Champions in 2014, Racing are five points off the pace in fourth position after seven rounds this season.