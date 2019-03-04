Alan Shearer says Liverpool star is showing nerves at worst possible time

The Egyptian squandered two great opportunities during a 0-0 draw with Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, a result that saw the Reds fall one point behind Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.

Salah has scored 17 league goals this season but has found the net just once in his last seven games and Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, thinks the 26-year-old may be struggling with the pressure of the title race.

“Mo Salah’s form has to be a huge concern for Liverpool right now,” Shearer wrote in The Sun.

“The two big chances against Everton fell to him — just like Jurgen Klopp would have wanted. But his touch let him down both times and he blew the opportunity to score.

“Salah seems to be lacking confidence and is showing a few signs of nerves. And that is really worrying for the Reds at such a crucial time of the season.

“He has now scored only once in his last seven games in all competitions. And having been subbed in the stalemate at Manchester United last week, he could easily have been taken off early again at Everton yesterday.

“Salah has 17 Premier League goals so far this campaign and that, of course, is still a decent return.

“But he is not hitting the heights he did last season, when he already had 24 goals in the top flight at this stage. And this is the year when it actually really matters, with Liverpool going for the title.

“Defenders all know what Salah wants to do now… cut in from the right to shift on to his left foot. And he is also not influencing the big games like he once was.”