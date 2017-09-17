Alaves sack Zubeldia after woeful start

Alaves have sacked head coach Luis Zubeldia as the club lie bottom of La Liga after four matches.

Zubeldia was appointed as a replacement for Southampton's Mauricio Pellegrino at the start of the season, but his side endured a torrid start to his tenure.

The former Independiente Medellin boss leaves Alaves after four consecutive defeats in which the team failed to score.

Aitor Karanka, last of Middlesbrough, has been linked with the now vacant post.