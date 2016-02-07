Alba: Barcelona are not machines

Jordi Alba insists Barcelona are not "machines" that can be expected to perform to a high level in every match after a hard-fought win over Levante on Sunday.

Barca went ahead through David Navarro's first-half own goal but struggled to forge chances to add to their tally against a resilient Levante side, who struck the post through Jose Luis Morales in the first half.

The performance was a far cry from Wednesday's 7-0 Copa del Rey demolition of Valencia, despite Luis Suarez striking in the 92nd minute to wrap up a 2-0 win.

Alba - whose cross led to the opening goal - made clear his opinion that winning is more important than producing high-intensity displays each time they take to the field.

"We are not machines and we always like to play with the intensity with which we did against Valencia in the Copa," the left-back told Movistar +.

"We were serious and took advantage of our chances. It was a very even match, a difficult victory and important to continue building momentum.

"They closed up very well and played good football. It was important to get the three points."

Sergi Roberto admitted bottom side Levante made Barca uncomfortable, but he was happy to come away with a victory that sent them three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the Liga summit, with a game in hand.

"We suffered until the end. We took the lead but they played very well. We were not comfortable but are happy to come away with the win," he said.

"We came up against a team that pressed us and made things very difficult, and therefore we had more problems than on other days."