Alba faces long spell on the sidelines

Alba was taken off at Camp Nou after just 15 minutes, clutching at his problem area, and the La Liga champions announced the 24-year-old Spaniard would endure a stint on the sidelines.

The club confirmed they would assess the damage done on Sunday before revealing a date for Alba's return.

Alba was recently on international duty for Spain, scoring in their World Cup qualifier against Finland last week, before returning to club duty on the weekend - only for his presence to be cut short.

Brazilian Adriano replaced him at left-back on Saturday, and could earn himself a chance at a full 90 minutes having only played a full match once this season in Barca's 7-0 rout of Levante last month.