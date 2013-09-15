Alba faces long spell on the sidelines
Barcelona have confirmed defender Jordi Alba has torn his right hamstring after the left-back was substituted early against Sevilla.
Alba was taken off at Camp Nou after just 15 minutes, clutching at his problem area, and the La Liga champions announced the 24-year-old Spaniard would endure a stint on the sidelines.
The club confirmed they would assess the damage done on Sunday before revealing a date for Alba's return.
Alba was recently on international duty for Spain, scoring in their World Cup qualifier against Finland last week, before returning to club duty on the weekend - only for his presence to be cut short.
Brazilian Adriano replaced him at left-back on Saturday, and could earn himself a chance at a full 90 minutes having only played a full match once this season in Barca's 7-0 rout of Levante last month.
