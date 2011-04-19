Alberto: Anderson should be given free role

The Brazilian legend, who captained Brazil to victory in the 1970 World Cup, believes the 23-year-old is playing out of position for the Red Devils in a defensive role.

Signed from Porto in 2007 for £19 million, Anderson’s time at Old Trafford has been marred by injuries, and the boy who was compared to Ronaldinho earlier on in career has failed to deliver in a United jersey.

But with Paul Scholes suspended for three matches after receiving a straight red card in Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City, Anderson is likely to figure more in the United midfield, and Alberto hopes it is in an attacking role.

“He has shown at times how good he can be but if Sir Alex [Ferguson] gives him freedom to play, he is going to show that he can be one of the best players in the world,” he said.

“In Brazil, we compared him to Ronaldinho because he is a very skilled player. But over here, he seems to be playing more defensively and this is not the best way for him to play. I hope they change their ideas and give him a free role.

“We would like to see him play with freedom on the field because he creates chances and he scores. Then he can start to show just how good he is."

By Matt Wilson