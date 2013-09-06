Albiol: Mourinho created 'worst' Real atmosphere

Albiol moved to Napoli in the close-season after spending four years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the latter of which saw tensions arise between manager Jose Mourinho and established players such as Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

While Albiol had no problems with Mourinho personally, the former Valencia defender admitted that the dressing room atmosphere was at an all-time low.

"With Mourinho there was never a bad relationship, I always got along with him. That is normal with my boss," he told El Pais.

"The last three months at Madrid were unpleasant, because we lost the league, we were eliminated from the Champions League and lost the Copa del Rey Final.

"Maybe last year was the worst in respect of the dressing room atmosphere, but I will stick with the good and my relationship with Mourinho was normal."

Albiol has played both of Napoli's Serie A games this season, with Rafael Benitez's side topping the standings.

The 28-year-old his enjoying playing under former boss Benitez, having previously done so when the pair were at Valencia.

"I am back to enjoying the confidence of the coach, the tension of the games, it is what satisfies you as a professional," he continued.

"(Completing the move) took no time, in a few days we arranged everything. It was easy to decide - it was Benitez, they had already signed (Jose) Callejon, they had a project and Naples has always been a city for football.

"Benitez’s influence? I didn’t talk to the coach until I was taking the medical. But I have known him for years, in fact I made my debut at Valencia with him, in his final year, against AEK Solna in the UEFA Cup."