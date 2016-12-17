Albiol: People don't know the true Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid defender Raul Albiol said people do not know the true Cristiano Ronaldo as he lauded the generosity of the Ballon d'Or victor.

Albiol will reunite with Ronaldo and Co. when his Napoli face Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in February next year.

And Spanish defender Albiol - who spent four years at the Santiago Bernabeu before joining Napoli in 2013 - complemented the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, especially for his work off the pitch.

"Ronaldo is an amazing person, outside of football he is always trying to help everyone, especially children," Albiol told Canale 21.

"There is part of his personality that many people do not know. People do not know the true Ronaldo.

"He works hard to get better every day, but he's also very generous."

Madrid will host Napoli in the first leg of their knockout tie on February 15.