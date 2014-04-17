Albiol targets Coppa success

The 28-year-old made the switch to Stadio San Paolo in a reported €12million deal from Spanish giants Real Madrid during the close-season, after failing to establish himself in the first team at the Bernabeu.

Albiol has been at the heart of Napoli's defence this season, featuring on 30 occasions in Serie A for Rafael Benitez's men.

The Spain international has the chance to add silverware to his collection when Napoli face Fiorentina in the Coppa final on May 2.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, he said: "I'm pleased with my first year because it is always difficult the first season to acclimatise.

"I immediately settled in Naples and now we hope to top it all with victory in the Italian Cup."

Before the Coppa final, Napoli face league games against Udinese and Inter.

Albiol added: "Now we (have) Udinese. It would be important to gain a good result to arrive (in the Coppa Italia final) with confidence."