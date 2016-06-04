Albiol wants Valencia return - sporting director

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch revealed Napoli defender Raul Albiol is keen on a return to Spain.

Albiol, 30, has been with Napoli since 2013 following a four-year stint at Real Madrid.

However, the Spain international is interested in a return to boyhood club Valencia, where he joined the youth academy at a young age.

"The situation is in Napoli's hands," Pitarch told Radio CV.

"The player wants to come, but he has a [one-year] contract left over there."

Pitarch also spoke about the tough transfer window ahead for Valencia as the club look to bounce back from a disappointing season.

"If we don't let players leave then it is difficult for us to approach any signings," he added.

"I hope big players can come, but it's all dictated by what's on the market. If players don't leave, then it's complicated.

"The best thing would have been if many players had their contracts ending, and we didn't have to pay certain contractual charges."